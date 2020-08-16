Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 232,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,989. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.