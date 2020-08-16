Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0063 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $479,498.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000629 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

