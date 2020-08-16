Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $42,425,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after buying an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $22,308,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 693,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,882. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

