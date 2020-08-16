Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.26). Party City Holdco posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 62.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,287.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 378,977 shares of company stock worth $674,144. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 33,450,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.90.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.