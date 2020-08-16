Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 34,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $785,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $574,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 50,839,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

