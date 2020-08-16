Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

XOM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.