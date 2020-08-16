Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

