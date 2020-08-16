Pavion Blue Capital LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $132.60. 6,682,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

