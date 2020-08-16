Pavion Blue Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.45. 10,072,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.