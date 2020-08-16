Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,673 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $67,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paypal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Paypal by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 111,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.6% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upped their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

