PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 181,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

