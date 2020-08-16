Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $89.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.07.
PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.