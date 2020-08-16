Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 266.76% and a negative net margin of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 2,655,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,154. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 15.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,757.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,420.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Earnings History for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit