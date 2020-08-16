Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 266.76% and a negative net margin of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 2,655,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,154. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 15.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,757.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,420.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

