Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 4.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 505.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 162,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

