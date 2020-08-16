PIVX Price Tops $0.54 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00004523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex and Upbit. PIVX has a market cap of $30.41 million and $274,102.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00022857 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003908 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bisq, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Coinbe and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.