PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $525,486.04 and $951,120.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,884.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.02586753 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00641092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003882 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

