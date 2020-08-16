Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.86. 253,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,909,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 227,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after buying an additional 213,939 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

