Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $135.10. 5,843,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

