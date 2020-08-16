PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

HPCRF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

