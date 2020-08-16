RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 12,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,983. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.
About RAKUTEN INC/ADR
Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.
