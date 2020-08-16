ReddCoin Market Capitalization Tops $37.54 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $37.54 million and $161,060.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00792527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.01711687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,890.36 or 1.00420850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00144237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00085260 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, BiteBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Bleutrade, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

