Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 327,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

