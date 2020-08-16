SALT Price Up 11.8% This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap and OKEx. SALT has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $32,772.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00159962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.01845364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx, AirSwap, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

