Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP decreased its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. SEA makes up 4.1% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,825 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,608,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,555,395 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 226,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,525,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.50. 3,296,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $146.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

