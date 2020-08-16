Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 46,098 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 10,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

