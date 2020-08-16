Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,980 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 41,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,366. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

