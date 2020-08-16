Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. New Germany Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in New Germany Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 51,328 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000.

In related news, Director Christian Zugel bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00.

Shares of New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. New Germany Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

