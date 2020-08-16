Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust accounts for 1.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,328,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Shares of BLW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $336,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

