Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 12,514 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,950. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

