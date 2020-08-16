Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 17,619 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

CAF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.