Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 39,932 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.87% of The New Ireland Fund worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Matisse Capital increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 155.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

