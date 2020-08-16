Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,226 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the first quarter valued at $55,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the first quarter worth about $129,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,981. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

