Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 387.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 40.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 28,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,911. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.