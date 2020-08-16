Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,909 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 105.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 348,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 178,978 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 102.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,973. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

