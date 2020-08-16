Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Source Capital makes up approximately 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.26% of Source Capital worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,051. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.