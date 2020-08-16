Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 485,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 206,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,600.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.