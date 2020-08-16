Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $945,000 Position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 702.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEI. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 327.7% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 626,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 479,674 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 186.8% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 623,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 406,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1,855.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 221,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,085. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

