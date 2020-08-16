Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $990,000 Position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

TDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

