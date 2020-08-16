Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,248 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 416,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 170,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 131,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

PHT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,735. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

