Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.71. 153,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,618. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

