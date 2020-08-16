Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $905,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.35% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 169,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

