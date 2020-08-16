Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,790 Shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in China Fund were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in China Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Fund by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in China Fund during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after buying an additional 97,949 shares during the period.

CHN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. China Fund Inc has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $25.74.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

