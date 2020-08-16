Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,791 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd makes up about 2.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JTD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000.

NYSE JTD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,927. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

