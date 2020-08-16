Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 22,094 Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JDD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. 59,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,364. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.