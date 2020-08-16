Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 92,609 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 284.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,402,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 944,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 211,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 159,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,066. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

