Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 254,679 Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 506,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,283. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

