Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:IID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 19,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

