Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 51,477 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,477 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.91% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 181,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,767. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

