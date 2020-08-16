Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Putnam Master Int. Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 77.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 9,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,586. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Putnam Master Int. Income Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

