Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of NYSE ACV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,331. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

